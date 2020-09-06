Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DNLI. TheStreet upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of DNLI opened at $30.86 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $35.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.90% and a negative net margin of 778.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $10,440,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,739,043 shares in the company, valued at $71,489,022.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 122,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $2,922,523.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 839,631 shares of company stock valued at $21,133,146 over the last quarter. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 140.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 79.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.