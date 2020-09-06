Delphy (DPY) Price Hits $0.0083

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. During the last week, Delphy has traded down 27.6% against the dollar. Delphy has a market cap of $517,923.09 and approximately $1,210.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Delphy token can now be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Delphy

Delphy is a token. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Delphy’s official website is delphy.org

Delphy Token Trading

Delphy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

