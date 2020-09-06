Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Delphi Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now forecasts that the company will earn $1.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.55.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DLPH. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Delphi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Delphi Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.22.

Shares of DLPH stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.65. Delphi Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.30. Delphi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 5.16%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Delphi Technologies during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 35,770.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 72.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 20.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter.

About Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

