Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €52.50 by UBS Group

Danone (EPA:BN) received a €52.50 ($61.76) price objective from analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, HSBC set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €69.19 ($81.40).

EPA BN opened at €56.18 ($66.09) on Friday. Danone has a twelve month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a twelve month high of €72.13 ($84.86). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €57.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of €62.13.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

