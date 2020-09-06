DAEX Market Capitalization Hits $1.52 Million (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. One DAEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax and LBank. In the last seven days, DAEX has traded down 29.7% against the US dollar. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and $3,587.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00044195 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005243 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $529.33 or 0.05167625 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002438 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003997 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00034090 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00050659 BTC.

DAEX Token Profile

DAEX (CRYPTO:DAX) is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

