DA Davidson Upgrades Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) to Buy

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.50 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $12.50.

BANC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banc of California from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banc of California from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.13.

NYSE BANC opened at $12.44 on Thursday. Banc of California has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $19.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.34 million, a P/E ratio of -14.14, a PEG ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.95.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $60.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.95 million. Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Banc of California will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Sznewajs bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $63,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,690.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Banc of California in the first quarter worth $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Banc of California by 73.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Banc of California in the first quarter worth $72,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

