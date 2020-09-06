D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Position Increased by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,047,614 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,167,947 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.56% of D. R. Horton worth $101,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $106,232,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 38.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,926,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,163 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 13.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,475,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,328 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 126.6% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,722,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the second quarter valued at about $73,915,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. Seaport Global Securities raised their price target on D. R. Horton from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price target on D. R. Horton from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of D. R. Horton from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zelman & Associates cut shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. D. R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.22.

In related news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $3,937,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,128,784.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $53,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 60,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,333,882. 6.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHI traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.23. 4,543,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,551,040. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.95. D. R. Horton Inc has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $77.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.71.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 11th. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

