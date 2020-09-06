CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) Shares Sold by Ikarian Capital LLC

Ikarian Capital LLC cut its position in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,529,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 837,020 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC owned approximately 2.22% of CymaBay Therapeutics worth $5,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 474.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,154,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,008 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP grew its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 25.2% during the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 6,240,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,432 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,595,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 3,382.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 786,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 763,825 shares during the period. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,128,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBAY stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $5.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,435,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,755. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 18.37 and a current ratio of 18.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average is $3.24. The company has a market cap of $399.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.72.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

CBAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised CymaBay Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

