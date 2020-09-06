CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Stearns Financial Services Group

Stearns Financial Services Group lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,549 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.24. 8,579,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,146,087. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $78.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.13.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

