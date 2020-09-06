CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Intrepid Capital Management Inc.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 60.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,074 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,847 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $41,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $47,000. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.13.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.24. The stock had a trading volume of 8,579,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,146,087. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.95 and its 200 day moving average is $63.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.67. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

