Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Sold by Third Avenue Management LLC

Third Avenue Management LLC cut its holdings in Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,347 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 497,774 shares during the period. Third Avenue Management LLC owned 0.20% of Customers Bancorp worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 945,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,363,000 after purchasing an additional 499,348 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 80.0% in the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 765,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after purchasing an additional 340,150 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 95.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 405,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 198,341 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 435.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 110,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 89,881 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 32.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 333,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 81,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.85. The stock had a trading volume of 163,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,467. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.79. Customers Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $8.36 and a twelve month high of $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $404.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.51.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $114.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.09 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Customers Bancorp Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $34,250.00. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Customers Bancorp Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

