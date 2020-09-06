CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 718,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 24,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 2.23% of CTS worth $14,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in CTS by 816.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,467 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of CTS by 212.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CTS by 220.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTS in the first quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of CTS by 109.4% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CTS opened at $21.03 on Friday. CTS Co. has a 12-month low of $17.92 and a 12-month high of $34.29. The firm has a market cap of $678.60 million, a PE ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.87.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. CTS had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CTS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut CTS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

