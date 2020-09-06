Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Crowdstrike from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crowdstrike from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.17.

Get Crowdstrike alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $125.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.83 and a beta of 1.12. Crowdstrike has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $153.10.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.56 million. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 15.27%. Crowdstrike’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Crowdstrike will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Colin Black sold 50,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total transaction of $4,724,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total transaction of $156,172.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,010,838 shares of company stock worth $936,948,606. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Crowdstrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Crowdstrike by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Crowdstrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.