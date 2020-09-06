Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price objective raised by JMP Securities from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crowdstrike from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crowdstrike from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $125.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.60 and a 200 day moving average of $83.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.83 and a beta of 1.12. Crowdstrike has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $153.10.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Crowdstrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.39, for a total transaction of $3,459,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 243,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $23,119,810.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,010,838 shares of company stock valued at $936,948,606. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Crowdstrike by 81.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crowdstrike by 33.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Crowdstrike by 8.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Crowdstrike by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

