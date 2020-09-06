Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) CFO Sells $10,126,500.00 in Stock

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 75,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $10,126,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Burt W. Podbere also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 3rd, Burt W. Podbere sold 100,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.53, for a total value of $11,453,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Burt W. Podbere sold 100,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $10,167,000.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Burt W. Podbere sold 1,190 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $123,117.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $125.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.60. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $153.10. The company has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 15.27% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Crowdstrike’s revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Crowdstrike by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Crowdstrike from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Crowdstrike from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on Crowdstrike from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised Crowdstrike from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.17.

