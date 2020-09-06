Credit Suisse Group Raises D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $84.00

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of D. R. Horton from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of D. R. Horton from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D. R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.22.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $68.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.13 and a 200 day moving average of $53.95. The stock has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.71. D. R. Horton has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $77.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 18.53%. D. R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that D. R. Horton will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

In related news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $3,937,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,128,784.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $53,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,333,882 over the last quarter. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in D. R. Horton by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 518,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,776,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 78,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,097,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,191,000 after buying an additional 129,441 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

