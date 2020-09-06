Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CS. TheStreet upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Credit Suisse Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.41. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $14.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 49.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

