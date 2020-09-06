Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) to Neutral

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark lowered their target price on Momo from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Momo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.59.

Shares of Momo stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. Momo has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $40.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.73.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The information services provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 17.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Momo will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOMO. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momo during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Momo during the second quarter valued at $49,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Momo during the second quarter valued at $52,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Momo by 14.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Momo during the first quarter valued at $166,000. 55.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Momo

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

