Cpwm LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,330,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 361.9% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,569,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,786 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 124.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 978,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,608,000 after acquiring an additional 541,814 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 608,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 591,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,734,000 after acquiring an additional 26,634 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $111.08 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $118.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.65 and a 200-day moving average of $100.28.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

