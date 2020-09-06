Cpwm LLC Increases Position in Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH)

Cpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,334 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC owned 0.15% of Red Lion Hotels worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Red Lion Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 76.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 19,936 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 40.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 22,332 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 164.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 82,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 51,464 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Red Lion Hotels by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RLH stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.09. Red Lion Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $6.77.

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.23 million during the quarter. Red Lion Hotels had a negative net margin of 27.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.57%.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

Red Lion Hotels Profile

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises upscale, midscale, and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, Knights Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands.

