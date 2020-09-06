Cpwm LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cpwm LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,743,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,086,943,000 after purchasing an additional 17,147 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 182.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,012,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,836 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BlackRock by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,190,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $963,639,000 after acquiring an additional 53,507 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackRock by 2.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,187,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $962,549,000 after acquiring an additional 43,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in BlackRock by 17.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,107,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $927,330,000 after acquiring an additional 309,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $552.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.17.

BlackRock stock opened at $564.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $584.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $517.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $609.69.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total value of $209,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total transaction of $24,201,574.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,248 shares of company stock valued at $27,405,326 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

