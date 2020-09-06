Cowen Increases Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $184.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Cowen from $168.00 to $184.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.25% from the stock’s current price.

ODFL has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $141.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $133.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.31.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $196.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.92. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.04. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $105.47 and a 1-year high of $207.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $896.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.6% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 51.1% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 62.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

