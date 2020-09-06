COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Commerzbank

COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) was upgraded by Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on COVTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised COVESTRO AG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Main First Bank raised COVESTRO AG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. COVESTRO AG/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get COVESTRO AG/S alerts:

COVESTRO AG/S stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. COVESTRO AG/S has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $26.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 54.98 and a beta of 1.56.

COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. COVESTRO AG/S had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 1.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that COVESTRO AG/S will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About COVESTRO AG/S

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for COVESTRO AG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COVESTRO AG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.