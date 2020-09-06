Covesting Trading Down 27.2% Over Last Week (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Covesting has a total market cap of $4.17 million and $30,967.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Covesting has traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Covesting token can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00002263 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, IDEX and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00116207 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00044752 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00215479 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.00 or 0.01591328 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000306 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00167704 BTC.

About Covesting

Covesting was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/@Covesting . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Covesting is covesting.io

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Kucoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

