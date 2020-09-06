COVA Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. One COVA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi and BitMax. COVA has a market cap of $753,311.28 and approximately $1.51 million worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, COVA has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get COVA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00116576 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00045608 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00221794 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.76 or 0.01588330 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000301 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00167933 BTC.

COVA Token Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken

Buying and Selling COVA

COVA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi and BitMax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for COVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.