Cormark Upgrades Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) to Top Pick

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cormark from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $21.25 to $28.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.55.

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average of $9.31. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of $4.69 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

