Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) Shares Acquired by Third Avenue Management LLC

Third Avenue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,982 shares during the period. Cooper Tire & Rubber makes up about 1.0% of Third Avenue Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Third Avenue Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Cooper Tire & Rubber worth $6,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 14.2% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 240,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after buying an additional 29,810 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 4.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 558,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,409,000 after buying an additional 22,572 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 60.5% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 10,241 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth approximately $3,084,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 97.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Tire & Rubber alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTB. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

CTB traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.35. The stock had a trading volume of 184,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $37.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.87.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.42. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $496.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.