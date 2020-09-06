Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.70, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $578.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.11 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. Cooper Companies updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.00-3.20 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $3.00-$3.20 EPS.

NYSE COO opened at $323.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 57.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $298.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.50. Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $236.68 and a fifty-two week high of $365.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.49%.

In other Cooper Companies news, EVP Holly R. Sheffield bought 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $280.00 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $359,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $281.47 per share, for a total transaction of $281,470.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 3,235 shares of company stock worth $908,298 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.31.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

