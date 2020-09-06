Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) PT Raised to $365.00

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Stephens from $325.00 to $365.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on COO. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cooper Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $388.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.31.

Shares of COO opened at $323.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $236.68 and a 12 month high of $365.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $298.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.50.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $578.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.11 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $281.47 per share, with a total value of $281,470.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Holly R. Sheffield purchased 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $283.18 per share, with a total value of $249,198.40. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,357.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,235 shares of company stock valued at $908,298. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,785,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,641,047,000 after acquiring an additional 111,127 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,165,267 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,148,238,000 after acquiring an additional 69,187 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,132,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $587,932,000 after acquiring an additional 18,424 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,484,115 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $409,126,000 after acquiring an additional 169,467 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,403 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $211,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

