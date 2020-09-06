Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) PT Raised to $365.00

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Stephens from $325.00 to $365.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.83% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on COO. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cooper Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $388.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.31.
Shares of COO opened at $323.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $236.68 and a 12 month high of $365.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $298.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.50.
In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $281.47 per share, with a total value of $281,470.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Holly R. Sheffield purchased 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $283.18 per share, with a total value of $249,198.40. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,357.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,235 shares of company stock valued at $908,298. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,785,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,641,047,000 after acquiring an additional 111,127 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,165,267 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,148,238,000 after acquiring an additional 69,187 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,132,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $587,932,000 after acquiring an additional 18,424 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,484,115 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $409,126,000 after acquiring an additional 169,467 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,403 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $211,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cooper Companies
The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.
Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index
Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.