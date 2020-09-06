Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) PT Raised to $349.00 at KeyCorp

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $330.00 to $349.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.89% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on COO. Raymond James reduced their price target on Cooper Companies from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Cooper Companies from $388.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet cut Cooper Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Cooper Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.31.
Cooper Companies stock opened at $323.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $298.80 and a 200 day moving average of $299.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.89. Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $236.68 and a 12-month high of $365.68.
In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $281.47 per share, with a total value of $281,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Holly R. Sheffield purchased 355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $280.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,235 shares of company stock worth $908,298 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,785,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,641,047,000 after buying an additional 111,127 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,165,267 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,148,238,000 after buying an additional 69,187 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,132,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $587,932,000 after buying an additional 18,424 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 12.9% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,484,115 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $409,126,000 after buying an additional 169,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,403 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $211,686,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Cooper Companies
The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.
