Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) PT Raised to $349.00 at KeyCorp

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $330.00 to $349.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on COO. Raymond James reduced their price target on Cooper Companies from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Cooper Companies from $388.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet cut Cooper Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Cooper Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.31.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $323.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $298.80 and a 200 day moving average of $299.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.89. Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $236.68 and a 12-month high of $365.68.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $578.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.11 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 11.40%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $281.47 per share, with a total value of $281,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Holly R. Sheffield purchased 355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $280.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,235 shares of company stock worth $908,298 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,785,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,641,047,000 after buying an additional 111,127 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,165,267 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,148,238,000 after buying an additional 69,187 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,132,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $587,932,000 after buying an additional 18,424 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 12.9% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,484,115 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $409,126,000 after buying an additional 169,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,403 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $211,686,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

