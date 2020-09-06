Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Conns Inc is a specialty retailer currently operating retail locations in Texas and Louisiana. It sells major home appliances, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers and ranges, and a variety of consumer electronics, including projection, plasma and LCD televisions, camcorders, VCRs, DVD players and home theater products. They also sell home office equipment, lawn and garden products and bedding, and continue to introduce additional product categories for the home to help increase same store sales and to respond to their customers’ product needs. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CONN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Conn’s from $4.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet lowered Conn’s from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Conn’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Conn’s from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Conn’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.08.

NASDAQ CONN opened at $11.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.32 million, a P/E ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Conn’s has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $27.57.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $366.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.69 million. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conn’s will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

