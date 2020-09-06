CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CVLT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on CommVault Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised CommVault Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised CommVault Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CommVault Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $40.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 583.80, a PEG ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.74. CommVault Systems has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $51.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.35.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.87 million. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CommVault Systems will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 6,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $265,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,453.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $904,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,361,776.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,515,800 in the last three months. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $299,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 19,941 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 683,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,456,000 after purchasing an additional 50,902 shares in the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

