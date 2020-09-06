Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Community Trust Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Trust Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $32.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $571.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.41 and its 200-day moving average is $33.06. Community Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $26.45 and a one year high of $47.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $51.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.55 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 24.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. This is an increase from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 133.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

