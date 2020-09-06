Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 57.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,332 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 15,323 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 37,006 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 33,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in Comcast by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 25,264 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $44.43. 16,201,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,075,142. The company has a market capitalization of $202.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.41.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

