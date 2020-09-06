Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Receives $20.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.63.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CXP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $413,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $331,000. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,706,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 209.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 254,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 171,968 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Property Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.19. 435,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,878. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. Columbia Property Trust has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $22.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average is $13.64.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $79.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.09 million. Columbia Property Trust had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

