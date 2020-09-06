ColossusXT (COLX) Achieves Market Cap of $2.69 Million

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded down 28.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and $2,996.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ColossusXT has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. One ColossusXT coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000976 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00019413 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,309,062,716 coins and its circulating supply is 12,268,020,889 coins. ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

ColossusXT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

