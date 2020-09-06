Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $7.37 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Cogeco Communications in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings of $7.37 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.28. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities upgraded Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$93.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$123.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$109.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of CCA opened at C$113.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.19. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of C$87.57 and a 12-month high of C$132.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$102.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$100.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.91.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported C$1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.82 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$605.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$588.20 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 27th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is presently 29.89%.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

