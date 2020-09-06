CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) vs. Travelzoo (NYSE:TZOO) Head-To-Head Contrast

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) and Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH and Travelzoo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH $2.68 billion 0.21 -$363.30 million ($0.63) -1.95 Travelzoo $111.41 million 0.80 $4.16 million $0.34 23.26

Travelzoo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Travelzoo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Travelzoo has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.5% of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.6% of Travelzoo shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.6% of Travelzoo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH and Travelzoo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH -26.63% N/A -6.72% Travelzoo -16.47% -103.25% -10.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH and Travelzoo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH 0 4 3 0 2.43 Travelzoo 0 0 1 0 3.00

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH currently has a consensus price target of $2.16, suggesting a potential upside of 75.61%. Travelzoo has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.06%. Given CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH is more favorable than Travelzoo.

Summary

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH beats Travelzoo on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays. It also provides street furniture equipment, cleaning and maintenance services, and production and creative services; and a public bicycle rental program, which offers bicycles for rent to the general public in various municipalities. The company serves the business service, retail, media, healthcare and medical, banking and financial services, telecommunications, Internet and e-commerce, food and food products, and entertainment industries. As of December 31, 2018, it owned or operated approximately 79,000 display structures in the United States; and 380,000 displays across 22 countries. The company was formerly known as Eller Media Company and changed its name to Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. in August 2005. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of iHeartCommunications, Inc.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service. The company also operates the Travelzoo Network, a network of third-party Websites that list travel deals published by the company; and Local Deals and Getaway listings, which allow its members to purchase vouchers for deals from local businesses, such as spas, hotels, and restaurants. It serves airlines, hotels, cruise lines, vacations packagers, tour operators, destinations, car rental companies, travel agents, theater and performing arts groups, restaurants, spas, and activity companies. Travelzoo Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

