Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Now Covered by William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Clarus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Clarus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $12.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.99 million, a PE ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Clarus has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $14.08.

In related news, Director Donald House sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $197,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 182,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,890.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Clarus by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,244,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,994,000 after acquiring an additional 274,139 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Clarus by 225.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 169,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 117,450 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its position in shares of Clarus by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,138,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,763,000 after acquiring an additional 83,115 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Clarus by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 309,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 80,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Clarus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

