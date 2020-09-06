Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on CTXS. Cfra cut Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.77.
Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $137.14 on Friday. Citrix Systems has a 1-year low of $93.36 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.97 and a 200-day moving average of $138.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.23.
In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.91, for a total transaction of $917,482.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,593,830.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total value of $882,648.04. Insiders have sold a total of 25,566 shares of company stock worth $3,677,476 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,615 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,101 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after buying an additional 17,171 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,577,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,136 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.
About Citrix Systems
Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.
Read More: What is cost of equity?
Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.