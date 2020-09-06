Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CTXS. Cfra cut Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.77.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $137.14 on Friday. Citrix Systems has a 1-year low of $93.36 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.97 and a 200-day moving average of $138.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.23.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Citrix Systems will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.91, for a total transaction of $917,482.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,593,830.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total value of $882,648.04. Insiders have sold a total of 25,566 shares of company stock worth $3,677,476 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,615 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,101 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after buying an additional 17,171 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,577,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,136 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

