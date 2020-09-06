Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,176,122 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 295,903 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $154,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,615 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,101 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 17,171 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,577,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,136 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTXS. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.77.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $612,068.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,031 shares in the company, valued at $49,028,016.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 5,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total transaction of $810,464.07. Insiders sold 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $3,677,476 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTXS stock traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.14. 1,574,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,838. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.36 and a 12 month high of $173.56. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.30. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 201.80%. The business had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

