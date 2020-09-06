Citigroup Increases Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target to $330.00

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Cooper Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cooper Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.31.

NYSE:COO opened at $323.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 57.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $298.80 and a 200-day moving average of $299.50. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $236.68 and a 52 week high of $365.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $578.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.11 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cooper Companies news, EVP Holly R. Sheffield bought 880 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $283.18 per share, for a total transaction of $249,198.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Holly R. Sheffield bought 355 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $280.00 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,235 shares of company stock valued at $908,298 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,464,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 39,344.6% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 259,151 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $71,440,000 after buying an additional 258,494 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 197.4% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 266,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $75,455,000 after buying an additional 176,575 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.9% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,484,115 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $409,126,000 after buying an additional 169,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 39.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 545,905 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $154,841,000 after buying an additional 153,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

