Citigroup Increases Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target to $330.00

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.01% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Cooper Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cooper Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.31.
NYSE:COO opened at $323.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 57.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $298.80 and a 200-day moving average of $299.50. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $236.68 and a 52 week high of $365.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
In other Cooper Companies news, EVP Holly R. Sheffield bought 880 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $283.18 per share, for a total transaction of $249,198.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Holly R. Sheffield bought 355 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $280.00 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,235 shares of company stock valued at $908,298 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,464,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 39,344.6% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 259,151 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $71,440,000 after buying an additional 258,494 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 197.4% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 266,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $75,455,000 after buying an additional 176,575 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.9% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,484,115 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $409,126,000 after buying an additional 169,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 39.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 545,905 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $154,841,000 after buying an additional 153,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.
Cooper Companies Company Profile
The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.
Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.