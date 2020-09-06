Citigroup Increases Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $415.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective raised by analysts at Citigroup from $360.00 to $415.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AVGO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.58.

AVGO opened at $362.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $141.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.33. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $378.96.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom will post 17.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total transaction of $12,655,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 98 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $30,915.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 766,606 shares of company stock worth $246,329,809 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 45.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

