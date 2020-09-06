Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CMPR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cimpress from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barrington Research raised shares of Cimpress from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Cimpress from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.67.

NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $85.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. Cimpress has a 52 week low of $40.80 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.42.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $429.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.62 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 26.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cimpress will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 2,625 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $260,688.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,241. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cimpress by 33.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,291,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,729,000 after buying an additional 320,248 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Cimpress by 1.4% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,280,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,099,000 after buying an additional 17,364 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cimpress by 7.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,056,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,651,000 after buying an additional 72,719 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cimpress by 30.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,636,000 after buying an additional 149,989 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cimpress by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 324,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,268,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

