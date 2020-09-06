Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a $53.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CIEN. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ciena from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Northland Securities downgraded Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ciena from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ciena from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.24.

Get Ciena alerts:

NYSE CIEN opened at $44.28 on Friday. Ciena has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.78.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $976.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.49 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ciena will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $54,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $448,460.00. Insiders sold a total of 174,350 shares of company stock valued at $9,814,270 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 294.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,182,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $334,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615,896 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Ciena by 32.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,255,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,427,000 after buying an additional 1,038,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ciena by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,783,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,619,000 after buying an additional 96,321 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Ciena by 45.0% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,423,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,431,000 after buying an additional 1,061,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ciena by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,672,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $144,767,000 after buying an additional 19,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.