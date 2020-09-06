Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target Cut to $54.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $67.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.24.

Get Ciena alerts:

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $44.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.78. Ciena has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.01 and its 200-day moving average is $49.87.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $976.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.49 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $54,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,350 shares of company stock valued at $9,814,270 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 605.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter worth about $410,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 3.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 22,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,209,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 57.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,801 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 10,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Story: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.