CIBC Trims Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Target Price to $46.50

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from $49.00 to $46.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from $55.00 to $53.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.31.

Shares of APYRF stock opened at $28.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.26 and its 200-day moving average is $31.82. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $43.25.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

