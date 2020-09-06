Christie Group (LON:CTG) Posts Earnings Results

Christie Group (LON:CTG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 15.30 ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON CTG opened at GBX 72.50 ($0.95) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 73.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 80.46. Christie Group has a one year low of GBX 54 ($0.71) and a one year high of GBX 132 ($1.72). The firm has a market cap of $19.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73.

In other Christie Group news, insider David Rugg acquired 11,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £8,999.68 ($11,759.68).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Christie Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional business services for leisure, retail, and care sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in two segments, Professional Business Services; and Stock & Inventory Systems & Services. The Professional Business Services segment engages in valuing, buying, selling, developing, financing, and insuring various businesses; and providing business intelligence, business appraisal, and consultancy services.

