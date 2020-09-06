Choiceone Financial Services Inc (COFS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on September 30th

Choiceone Financial Services Inc (OTCMKTS:COFS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Shares of COFS stock opened at $29.32 on Friday. Choiceone Financial Services has a 52-week low of $16.86 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.15.

Choiceone Financial Services (OTCMKTS:COFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.63 million for the quarter.

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides various community banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, such as time, savings, and demand deposits. It also provides commercial loans, such as business, industry, agricultural, construction, inventory, and real estate loans; and consumer loans, including direct and indirect loans to consumers and purchasers of residential and real properties.

