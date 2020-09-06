Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Earns Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $1,514.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price target of $1,450.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s FY2022 earnings at $29.05 EPS.

CMG has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $969.00 to $1,282.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,132.00 to $1,155.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,020.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,106.82.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,313.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.81, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,199.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $960.11. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $415.00 and a 12-month high of $1,384.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 300.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 52 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 440.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 54 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

